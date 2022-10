OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was arrested for arson following a fire in Oak Forest.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Boca Rio Drive.

As the fire department was extinguishing the fire, police said they received information on a person of interest.

Adam Bartuzi, 49, was taken into custody in the 15500 block of Arroyo Drive. He has been charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Bartuzi’s bond hearing is set for Friday.