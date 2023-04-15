THE BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) – A New York City man is accused of brutally killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog during a fight in her Bronx apartment, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Victor Castillo, 32, allegedly picked up the 7-year-old Pomeranian, named Ken-Shin, by the neck and slammed the dog’s head into a coffee table during an argument with his ex at her home on Feb. 9, according to the district attorney’s office.

“This was a spectacularly brutal act of animal abuse. The defendant is being held accountable for allegedly causing multiple fractures to the little dog’s head, killing him instantly,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Castillo was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals — a felony, per Clark’s office. His next court date has been set for May 4.

The charge against Castillo — aggravated cruelty to animals — is defined as behavior “intended

to cause extreme physical pain” or conduct which is “carried out in an especially depraved or sadistic manner,” according to New York State law.

If convicted, those found guilty of such a charge can be punished with a jail sentence of up to two years.