Nursing home employees rally in Loop to honor fallen co-workers, demand more from government

CHICAGO – A rally in the Loop Saturday by nursing home workers had two messages.

One was to honor their fellow co-workers who died of COVID-19. It was also a call to change the country’s leadership at the ballot box to fight the pandemic.

Every day they think of colleagues no longer with them.

The group of long-term care facility workers gathered at Federal Plaza downtown. They demanded from the federal government a comprehensive COVID-19 plan to protect them and other essential employees.

They argued for more PPE, ramped up rapid testing, hazard pay and more public health investigators to serve as watchdogs over the nursing home industry.

There has been around 5,000 deaths in long-term care facilities. The workers said the best way to honor their heroes is to show up at the polls.