Nurse who contracted COVID-19 loses husband to virus

CHICAGO — Friends and family are coming together to support a Chicago nurse after her husband died of COVID-19. The loss is a tragic illustration of the dangers front line healthcare workers face and, by extension, their families.

Sheila Puntal is a nurse at UIC. She tested positive for the coronavirus in late March and, despite isolating herself from her family and taking all the precautions, her husband Anthony contracted the virus.

Anthony Puntal, a cancer survivor, spent three weeks in intensive care. He died this week.

Friends said Sheila Puntal lost the love of her life. Together they shared a son, 6-year-old Saint.

Sheila Puntal is still recovering from the virus while taking care of her son.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the financial challenges the family will face moving forward.