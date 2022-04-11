Northwestern Univesity guard Veronica Burton was selected seventh overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

According to WNBA.com, the 5-foot-9-inch college basketball standout holds a career average of 13.4 points per game, 3.4 steals, and 4.8 rebounds. Nicknamed the “Backcourt Burglar,” Burton bears a career shooting percentage of 40.9%.

The Wings received Burton following a trade with the reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky last offseason.

Dallas traded Dana Evans to the Sky in return for Chicago’s 2022 third-round draft pick and the rights to swap 2022 first-round draft selection.

Burton was a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in her three seasons as a Wildcat.