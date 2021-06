EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University welcomed back students from the class of 2020 for an in-person graduation ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s ceremony.

Approximately 800 students filled Ryan Field on Saturday for the ceremony, with each of the individual schools holding in-person ceremonies this weekend as well.

The in-person ceremony for this year’s class will be followed by a virtual graduation for the entire class of 2021.