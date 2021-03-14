Northwestern University honors late Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with musical tribute

Six months after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Northwestern University is among the many institutions planning to pay tribute to her on what would have been her 88th birthday on March 15.

The prestigious school in Evanston will launch a twelve-minute documentary video on Monday called “The Long View”, with musical selections and tributes from Northwestern University’s faculty.

Ginsburg’s family contributed to the video, through their talents in music.

The son and daughter-in-law of the late Justice, known by many as “Notorious RBG”, live and work in Chicago.

Jim Ginsburg owns and operates Cedille Records, specializing in classical music production and recordings. Cedille, which recently was honored with a Grammy Award nomination, is located in the Andersonville neighborhood, located on Chicago’s far north side.

Patrice Michaels, Jim’s wife, is a musician herself. She was the driving force behind “The Long View: A Portrait of RBG in Nine Songs”. It’s a cycle, or a number of individual musical pieces aggregated into a larger work, that began as three songs written for Ginsburg’s 80th birthday in 2013.

“My sister and I had the idea that a nice present would be commissioning songs from three women composers, all on texts concerning my mother,” says Jim Ginsburg.

One of the three songs was composed by Michaels.

Cedille Records produced a CD set that includes “The Long View” recordings, along with several other works written in honor of Ginsburg called “Notorious RBG in Song”.

Ginsburg’s family is also announcing an endowment, in her name, to benefit SOS Children’s Villages, a charity she supported. SOS received part of a $1 million prize awarded to Ginsburg from the Berggruen Institute in 2019.

The new endowment, through RBG Trailblazers, is accepting donations from the public in RBG’s name.

On June 20th, The Pilgrim Players, in Highland Park, will stage a performance of “The Long View” in “The Notorious RBG in Song”.