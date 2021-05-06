Northwestern University draws criticism over new athletic director hire

EVANSTON, Ill – Northwestern University is facing backlash over its pick for athletic director.



The Chicago-Tribune reports the Evanston-area university announced on Monday they would promote Mike Polisky, who has served as deputy athletic director since 2010. Polisky is part of an ongoing investigation, however.

He was named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by a former cheerleader earlier this year.

The suit claims Polisky failed to address claims of sexual harassment. Six female faculty members sent an open letter demanding greater transparency.

They plan to protest in front of the university president’s home on Friday.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: