Northwestern students clash with police in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. – A demonstration Saturday by Northwestern students ended as a violent protest with property damage, police said.

The protest was started by students who are demanding Northwestern end its relationship with police.

It began on campus and became violent downtown, police said.

Protesters allegedly threw bricks at Evanston police officers, shined high-powered lasers into their eyes and threw fireworks at officers, police said.

In response, police said they deployed pepper spray and arrested one Northwestern student.

The student was released from Evanton police custody early Sunday, the university said.

Northwestern issued the following statement.

“As we have stated before, Northwestern strongly supports the free expression of ideas and vigorous debate, abiding principles that are fundamental to our University. Northwestern protects the right to protest, but we do not condone breaking the law. Should members of the Northwestern community be found in violation of University policies, state or federal laws, they will be held accountable through our processes.”