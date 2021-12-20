Northwestern Medicine urgent care facility in Orland Park abruptly closes

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – The abrupt closing of an immediate healthcare facility in the south suburbs has left village officials and community members stumped by the decision.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau told WGN News he was surprised by the sudden closing of Northwestern’s Urgent Care Orland Park facility.

“It was a complete surprise. We were not notified. In fact, it was just a half-hour ago that Northwestern first called us about this,” Pekau said. “In this call, they insisted it was just temporary.”

In a statement to WGN, a spokesperson for the hospital said, in part, “Due to an increase in patient volumes at Palos Hospital, we had to redeploy staff from our Orland Park Immediate Care Center. Because of staff redeployment, we had to temporarily close the Orland Park Immediate Care Center. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

The facility remains open to established patients, however.

Services at Northwestern’s Medicine McHenry Hospital are changing as well. After receiving state approval last week, Northwestern is moving ahead to consolidate obstetrics and newborn services at Northwestern’s Huntley Hospital. AS a result, only emergency births are now taking place at the McHenry location.

Back In Orland Park, Northwestern promises to reopen the Immediate Care Center to new patients beginning Monday, Dec. 27.

Pekau hopes that Northwestern will be true to its word.

“We weren’t notified. None of the emergency agencies were notified,” Pekau said. “And while I know it’s not an emergency services place. They do take patients in and out and our entire community relies on that immediate care facility.”