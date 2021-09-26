Northwestern University fraternities suspended over on-campus drugging allegations

EVANSTON – Northwestern Univerity has suspended all fraternity-related activities following reports that people were drugged without consent at on-campus housing.

According to a crime alert issued by the university, the college received a report that an individual was drugged without consent at a gathering Saturday night in the 2300 block of Sheridan Road.

The university adds that authorities continue to investigate separate incidents related to drugging allegations, which they received on Friday, Sept. 24. Individuals alleged they were drugged without consent while attending a gathering in the 500 block of Lincoln St.

#NEW: Quite a large protest happening right now outside one of the #Northwestern frat houses involved in the allegations. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/GnfILghReG — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) September 27, 2021

Details remain limited but the university reiterated that on-campus fraternity and sorority housing are “alcohol-free spaces.”

“Effective immediately, there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Interfraternity Council (IFC) until at least Oct. 17,” the alert read.

WGN News is working on learning more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.