SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Charges are pending in a suburban crime spree that started with a woman who was robbed at gunpoint at Woodfield Mall.

According to police, the armed robbery of the woman happened in the Schaumburg Mall parking lot Thursday afternoon — while the victim’s infant was inside the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene, but License Plate Readers in Oak Brook alerted police to the vehicle at Oak Brook Center, located at 100 Oakbrook Center. Police responded to the scene and saw the suspect crash into another vehicle.

A police chase ensued and the suspect was stopped on Interstate 294 after ramming into a police squad vehicle.

The offender was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

No one was injured.