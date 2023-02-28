The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A woman and a man were injured following a crash in Crystal Lake Monday night.

Just after 8:10 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Route 176 and Haligus Road on the report of a crash.

Authorities believe a black Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Haligus. At the intersection of Route 176, a white Nissan Rogue made contact with the Explorer.

The driver of the Nissan, a woman whose age was not given, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a man whose age was not given, was transported with minor injuries.

A portion of Route 176 was shut down for three hours.