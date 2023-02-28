CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A woman and a man were injured following a crash in Crystal Lake Monday night.
Just after 8:10 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Route 176 and Haligus Road on the report of a crash.
Authorities believe a black Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Haligus. At the intersection of Route 176, a white Nissan Rogue made contact with the Explorer.
The driver of the Nissan, a woman whose age was not given, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford, a man whose age was not given, was transported with minor injuries.
A portion of Route 176 was shut down for three hours.