HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 61-year-old woman remains in critical condition after being severely beaten and left lying in the middle of a Harwood Heights street Wednesday morning.

According to the Harwood Heights Police Department, officers responded to a residential area across Wilbur Wright College on the 4400 block of North Natchez Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday on reports of a woman lying in the street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 61-year-old woman severely beaten lying in the middle of Natchez Avenue who later was learned to be a victim of a car jacking. She was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly stole the 61-year-old woman’s blue Scion from her garage that faces the alley.

Neighbors tell WGN it’s normally very quiet in this area, and are horrified to hear about what happened to their neighbor.

After the attack, Harwood Heights police put out an alert with the vehicle description to law enforcement across Illinois and say officers in Crete, nearly 40 miles south, had located the stolen car around 10 a.m. Wednesday through a flock camera notification.

They pulled the vehicle over, and took the suspect into custody.

Harwood Heights police are waiting on the Cook County State’s Attorneys Office to approve charges.