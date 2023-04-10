MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban woman has been found guilty after a pregnant nurse was kicked in the stomach over two years ago.

Briana Veurink, 31, of Algonquin, was found guilty of aggravated battery to a nurse and aggravated battery to a pregnant woman.

The decision comes after a bench trial on March 27.

Witnesses testified that on Feb. 17, 2021, Veurink was at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry receiving treatment. At some point, she intentionally kicked one of the nurses in the stomach.

At the time, the nurse was six months pregnant.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15.