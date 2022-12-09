ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A woman and her dog are dead after a driver hit them Friday afternoon while they were walking in Rolling Meadows, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road.

The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where she later died, according to a press release from the Rolling Meadows Police Department.

A Good Samaritan took the dog to a local animal hospital where it later died, according to police.

The 45-year-old woman, of Arlington Heights, and her juvenile passenger weren’t injured, according to police.

Details surrounding what led to the crash are still under investigation by police and the Major Crimes Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and haven’t been released.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released at this time.