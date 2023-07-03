HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. — The Village of Hawthorn Woods is currently under a water boil advisory.

According to the alert issued Monday, the advisory only affects Aqua Illinois water customers.

“Due to the severe drought facing our region, Aqua Illinois is addressing low pressure and water outages in the Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and the Lake County Public Works systems. As a result we have issued a precautionary boil water advisory, asking all customers to use bottled water or to boil all water for consumption.”

The village said the operations team is working to increase water pressure to fully restore service as quickly as possible. According to the village, “it is essential that customers conserve as much water as possible” until further notice.

The advisory also asks customers to discontinue all non-essential water use, which includes eliminating all outdoor water usage, taking shorter showers, minimizing the use of washers and dishwashers and not letting the water run while shaving or brushing teeth.

Anyone with questions should call Aqua Illinois at (877) 987-2782.