MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The trial for two former Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) workers accused of child endangerment enters its fourth day Thursday.

The multiple felony charges filed in Sept. 2020 against Andrew Polovin and Carlos Acosta stem from the April 2019 death of five-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund of Crystal Lake. They are accused of having known Freund’s life was in danger four months earlier yet not taking action.

The bench trial began on Monday with the McHenry County State’s Attorney providing an opening statement for the prosecution, and separate attorneys providing statements for each of the defendants. Defense attorneys spent most of Wednesday’s proceedings cross-examining the state’s fourth witness, Carol Ruzicka. Ruzicka is a retired DCFS regional administrator who testified for the prosecution as an expert in regard to DCFS procedures.

Two child abuse experts with the Children’s Advocacy Center in McHenry County also testified on Wednesday, but were not allowed to be recorded on video. They said the bruise seen on Freund’s hip was unlikely to have been caused by a dog, also noting four other bruises on his torso.

One expert labeled the bruises as ‘pattern injuries’ because of their location, grouping and clustering.

JoAnn Cunningham pleaded guilty to her murder charge and was sentenced to 35 years. His father, Andrew Freund, pleaded guilty to an assortment of charges and was sentenced to 30 years.

The trial is expected to take approximately one week.