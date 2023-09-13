MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The trial for two former Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) workers accused of child endangerment enters its third day Wednesday.

The multiple felony charges filed in Sept. 2020 against Andrew Polovin and Carlos Acosta stem from the April 2019 death of five-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund of Crystal Lake. They are accused of having known Freund’s life was in danger four months earlier yet not taking action.

The bench trial began on Monday with the McHenry County State’s Attorney providing an opening statement for the prosecution, and separate attorneys providing statements for each of the defendants. Tuesday’s proceedings were occupied entirely by the state’s fourth witness, Carol Ruzicka. Ruzicka is a retired DCFS regional administrator who testified for the prosecution as an expert in regard to DCFS procedures.

Ruzicka will return to the stand Wednesday where the defense attorneys representing Polovin and Acosta will start the day with their continued cross examination.

WGN plans to continue its livestream of the trial within this story beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. There is a planned pause for the livestream during the court’s lunch break after which it will begin again within this story.

The trial is expected to take approximately one week.

Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty to her murder charge and was sentenced to 35 years. His father, Andrew Freund, pleaded guilty to an assortment of charges and was sentenced to 30 years.