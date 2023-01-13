ROSELLE, Ill. — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of multiple people breaking into an auto dealership in unincorporated Roselle.

Video released on Friday showed at least nine different individuals.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of S. Roselle Road. Deputies learned that the group broke a window and entered the dealership, setting off the business’ security alarm system.

The dealership owner did not wish to be identified but said the group used a brick to break the window. The thieves then broke through another door in the back and got their hands on car keys.

“It’s been something you cannot imagine,” the dealership owner said. “You read about it and then, when it happens to you, know it’s more of a shock than anything else.”

The group, who spent about 10 minutes at the dealership, made off with six luxury vehicles — a blue 2014 Audi S7, two blue 2017 Audi Q7s, a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli — before police arrived.

“It’s just kind of really scary that someone can just show up and do whatever they desire and just take off,” the dealership owner said.

Oak Park police later recovered one abandoned vehicle.

“I hope that these people get what they deserve,” the dealership owner said.

The dealership has been closed all week as the owner deals with insurance and increases security Management hopes their nightmare serves as a warning to other small businesses.

“Please do whatever you can to protect yourself,” the dealership owner said. “Please do whatever you can to protect your businesses and your employees.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 865-4896. Deputies initially stated that the burglary occurred in unincorporated Schaumberg.