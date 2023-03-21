PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Gunfire followed an alleged road rage incident in Park Ridge, prompting an investigation by police, the department announced Tuesday.

Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Cumberland and Talcott following reports of shots fired.

The victim told police that a silver-colored sedan pointed a handgun at the victim while stopped on Cumberland. The offender allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim and sped off, police added.

The victim was not struck. However, the victim’s vehicle was pierced by bullets and suffered glass damage.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5256.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.