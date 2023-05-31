MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A bakery in McHenry County targeted and harassed in person and online for supporting the LGBTQ+ community is shutting its doors Wednesday.

The owner of UpRising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, which has suffered harassments and financial challenges, posted a message on Facebook saying Wednesday is the bakery’s last day of business.

Anne Moeresfelder is one of many customers stopping by UpRising Bakery and Café before they close up shop for good.

“I’ve been supporting Corinna since she started at the Huntley Farmers Market and will follow her where she goes,” Moeresfelder said.

Last summer, UpRising got hit hard with hate and vandals upset that the bakery was hosting a family friendly drag brunch on the premises. The show was scheduled for late July, but ended up getting postponed until August.

In March, a GoFund me page set up on behalf of the bakery’s owner Corinna Sac stated the bakery was planning to close due to financial challenges brought on after last year’s hate-filled attacks. The community rallied behind the bakery raising close to $50,000 to keep the business afloat.

But Corinna shared the business was shutting down Wednesday in a Facebook post from Tuesday:

“We all truly thank you for being a part of our dream and our journey, especially over the last year and I especially thank those who have donated their hard earned monies to us. I want to be abundantly clear, this is not goodbye. I promise you will be seeing a lot of our faces and good outcomes will sprout from the hideous actions of so many, against us here. This will not continue to happen to people, not while I have a voice and a beating heart.“

“It’s a safe space it’s a place that belongs to everyone more than just the LGBTQ+ community as the bakery is more known for but also just because this is a community wide space,” customer Alex Gordon said.

While UpRising Bakery and Café closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, faithful customers are hoping to see Corinna rise up again sooner than later.