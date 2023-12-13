WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Two teens were life-flighted in critical condition after being ejected in a rollover crash Wednesday evening, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District (WFRD).

According to firefighters, first responders arrived on scene shortly before 7 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Route 47 on reports of a single vehicle crash with possible ejection.

(Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

(Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

(Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

(Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

(Courtesy: Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

First responders said they found a single vehicle crashed and rolled over, with two teens ejected in the process. The two teens were found unconscious nearby and taken by helicopter to local hospitals with critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to the WFRD, one was flown to Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside in Rockford, while the other was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.