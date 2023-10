ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — No injuries were reported following a train derailment Wednesday in suburban Elk Grove Village.

Just before 4:40 p.m., emergency crews alerted the public of their response in the area of the 1200 block of Kirk St.

For reasons unknown at this time, one of the train’s cars veered off the track and crashed into a nearby building.

Elk Grove Village police added the train was not carrying any hazardous materials.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.