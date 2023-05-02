ISLAND LAKE, Ill. — A toddler is dead after being found unresponsive at a daycare in the Northwest suburbs, according to police.

Island Lake Police Department was called to the 200 block of West Burnett Road at around 8:46 a.m. on April 25 on reports of an unresponsive toddler at a daycare facility.

On arrival, officers found a 23-month-old male from Island Lake unresponsive and not breathing.

The toddler was taken by the Wauconda Fire Department to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Four days later during the morning of April 29, the toddler was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Monday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and results will be released upon pending forensic pathology results.

“Our hearts are broken and our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family of one of our very own Island Lake residents,” said Island Lake Police Chief Jennifer Paulus in a press release Tuesday.