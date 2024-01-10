VERNON HILLS, Ill. — A 17-year-old girl who drowned after her vehicle veered into a retention pond in northwest suburban Vernon Hills was under the influence of alcohol and THC, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

“The official cause of death for Ms. (Brissa) Romero is drowning in a retention pond with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor and has been ruled an accident,” a spokesperson with the coroner’s office told WGN News. “Toxicology results were positive for THC and a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.160.”

Romero’s BAC was twice the legal limit for someone over the age of 21.

Authorities said the teen was driving to a holiday work party on Monday, Dec. 4 when she lost control of her Nissan Rogue at an intersection and drove into a pond. After Romero’s family reported her missing, cellphone data helped lead first responders to the scene.

Her body was recovered on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Romero was studying to be an ultrasound technician at Harper College. She was a graduate of Barrington High School and was working two jobs.