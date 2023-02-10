PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month.

On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln.

The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old boy from Itasca, fled the residence prior to officers’ arrival.

Police believe the teen entered the residence through an unlocked patio door then encountered a grandmother and three juveniles.

Money was demanded at gunpoint and the family barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody following a search of his residence. He was charged with home invasion.