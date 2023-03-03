Clarice Alexander, a mother of 7 was shot and killed in Hanover Park.

HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A known suspect allegedly behind the fatal shooting of a Hanover Park mother of seven died in Michigan Thursday from complications related to a medical emergency he suffered in February, Hanover Park police said.

Surveillance photo of William N. Taylor released last month by Hanover Park police.

Last month, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for William N. Taylor, 43, formerly of Hanover Park. Police said Taylor was linked to the shooting of 41-year-old Clarice Alexander, with whom he had a previous relationship.

According to police, on Feb. 28, Hanover Park officers received notice from the Holland, Michigan Police Department that Taylor had suffered a medical emergency and was located at a hospital facility in their jurisdiction.

Days later, on March 2, Taylor was flown to another facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan for advanced treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information was made available by police.

Alexander was found dead Monday, Feb. 13, around 8:30 a.m., after Hanover Park residents reported hearing several gunshots in a residential neighborhood near Arlington Drive and Heritage Court.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.