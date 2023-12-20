CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake man suspected of being under the influence of drugs amid a deadly head-on collision last February now faces multiple felonies in connection with the crash, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Traffic crash investigators conclude that Craig B. Muzard, 74, was under the influence of cocaine while driving on Route 59 south of Route 132 in unincorporated Lake Villa the night of Friday, Feb. 3. Investigators said the influence of drugs played a “direct role” in the crash and death of George V. Giannakakis, who was 73 years old at the time.

Muzard was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Deputies say Muzard was driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the southbound lanes. The GMC struck a Kia driven by Giannakakis. Witnesses reported the GMC was swerving before the crash.

Both were rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

Giannakakis was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Muzard remains in custody at Lake County Jail pending a court appearance.