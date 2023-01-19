LONG GROVE, Ill. — A 44-year-old Long Grove woman is facing felony charges for stealing mail from neighbors and possessing cocaine.

According to the Lake County Sherrif’s office, Gabriella Pollari was arrested Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor and two felony charges of identity theft and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Police responded to several calls of a suspicious car lingering around mailboxes in the area of Schaeffer Road and Manassas Lane in Long Grove. A witness provided license plate number and police located the vehicle.

Police arrested Pollari and searched the car, finding mail and packages belonging to neighbors of the area. Police said the mail contained very sensitive information such a security numbers, tax documents, checks and more.

The US Postal Police has also been contacted and is investigating.

The initial court date was set for Thursday morning.