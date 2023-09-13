MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban school worker is facing more charges related to child pornography and child luring.

Donald Peters, 34, of Cary, was arrested this summer after authorities conducted a search warrant at his residence. He is facing 10 charges following that arrest, including three counts of child pornography.

On Friday, he was additionally charged with possession of child pornography with a child younger than 13, grooming and two counts of child luring.

Peters was taken into custody on Monday and has bonded out of jail.

He is a longtime employee of the Community Unit School District 300 and may have solicited students for their social media accounts, police allege.

Peters’ employment history with Community School District 300 dates back to 2007 when he was hired as a night custodian at Wright Elementary. Peters then moved to a head custodian position at Jacobs High School, before becoming an attendance secretary at Westfield Community School in 2018.

Peters was been placed on administrative leave in July, according to school officials, and he is barred from being on District 300 property.

After his arrest, District 300 Supt. Dr. Susan Harkin issued the following statement.

“I asked parents and guardians to speak with their children. If you believe Mr. Peters requested social media contact information from your child or if you would like to report a concern, please contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531 and asked to speak with the investigation division.”

District 300 has not responded to a request for comment at this time.