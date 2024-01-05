MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The Morton Grove Police Department has issued a warning to shoppers looking to purchase Stanley cups online.

The warning comes after Stanley released a collaboration with Starbucks: a “Winter Pink” tumbler sold exclusively at Target — causing a frenzy that had the insulated cups flying off the shelves.

Well, the police department has a warning for people who are looking for the coveted cups online: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“Beware of tricky websites using the brand’s popularity. Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley cups have been found to be scamming shoppers. If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised and your money…gone,” the department stated in a post on Facebook.

The police department shared the following tips to avoid online scams:

Only make purchases through verified, trusted sellers.

Watch out for imitation websites.

Be cautious about social media ads.

Check out a businesses’ social media feed, website and read reviews.