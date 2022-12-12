BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban person was rescued from being trapped in a hole at a residential construction site in Buffalo Grove Monday evening, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive near the intersection of McHenry Road and Arlington Heights Road around 5:30 p.m.

While firefighters were in route, it was reported that a person was buried and not breathing.

After arriving on scene, firefighters and other emergency personnel were able to dig the person out of the collapsed hole after a rescue effort that lasted until 6:35 p.m. when the person was pulled out and taken to Northwest Community Hospital.

The identity of the person who was trapped in the hole and their current condition are both unknown at this time.