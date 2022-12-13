DES PLAINES, Ill. — A non-profit organization is wrapping up its annual holiday gift drive — with the hopes of brightening the season for 1,500 kids.

“Kids Above All” has been around for more than 120 years, and their concentration is providing educational and other resources for kids to young adults and families.

The non-profit’s goal is to help out 1,500 children in the Chicago area. While they have many donations for young children, their need right now is for older children, teenagers and young adults — up to age 24.

The organization said they are lacking warm weather clothing and accessories, make-up, lotion, board games and sports equipment for the older youth group.

“People love giving to infants and little kids — but older youth, gift cards for them. Make sure they can choose what they want. As you get older you just want to choose what you want,” said Andrew Dohan with Kids Above All.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off an unwrapped gift to:

A Better Life Distribution Center

1801 E. Oakton Street, Des Plaines

Open until 5 p.m. Tuesday