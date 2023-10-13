BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban man was charged last week for allegedly striking and killing a 81-year-old man earlier this year while high on marijuana.

On the night of April 8, police responded to the area of Buffalo Grove Road and Golf View Terrace on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, officers discovered 81-year-old Alex Gorn, of Buffalo Grove, suffering from critical injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The driver, 33-year-old Shalmil Naftaliev, of Hoffman Estates, stayed at the scene and was not injured.

On Oct. 4, Naftaliev was charged with an aggravated DUI for allegedly being over the legal blood limit for cannabis. He turned himself in, police said.

Naftaliev was released and given his next court date of Nov. 3