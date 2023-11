MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting two teen girls.

Ernesto Reynosa-Vasayes, 35, of Island Lake, pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a 12-old-girl and separate count of criminal sexual assault to a 14-year-old girl.

Reynosa-Vasayes befriended and solicited photographs of both the victims on Snapchat prior to the assaults.

The case was investigated by the Island Lake Police Department.