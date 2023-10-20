DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A suburban man hosting his own birthday party allegedly shot another man to death over stolen shoes.

On Saturday, authorities responded to the area of Route 83 and Third Avenue, in Bensenville, on the report of a man needing assistance.

Responding officers said they learned of a murder that had occurred earlier in the day on Church Road in unincorporated Bensenville.

Police launched an investigation and determined that Kevin Krenc, 31, was hosting a birthday party for himself at his residence on Church Road. Several other people were there, including Victor Garcia, of Des Plaines.

At some point during the party, police said tensions rose over allegations that Garcia stole a pair of shoes at the party. Detectives believe Garcia felt “disrespected” over the allegations and entered the garage of the residence.

When he entered the garage, police allege Krenc pulled out a rifle, which was hidden, and shot Garcia five times — killing him.

Police believe after the shooting Krenc hid the firearm in an enclosed trailer parked on the driveway and then fled the scene.

He was taken into custody Tuesday at his residence and subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Krenc was denied pre-trial release at his detention hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.