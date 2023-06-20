BARRINGTON, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested and charged after another man died of a fentanyl-related overdose.

On Dec. 1, 2022, a 20-year-old man was discovered deceased in the 25600 block of North Countryside Drive in Lake Barrington. Following an autopsy, the man was determined to have died from a drug overdose including fentanyl.

After an investigation, authorities allege the man bought drugs from Luke Napolitano, 20, of Barrington, the day prior.

Police allege Napolitano was selling drugs in not only Lake County, but DuPage and Cook counties as well. He is also facing drug-related charges in Cook and DuPage counties.

Because of allegedly selling in multiple counties, authorities discussed the case with the Illinois attorney general’s office and a grand jury was convened on June 9.

The grand jury indicted Napolitano on the charges of drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

He remains held in the Cook County Jail on the previously filed charges and will be transferred to the Lake County Jail to await trial.