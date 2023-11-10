PALATINE, Ill. — A suburban man was charged after allegedly enticing a high school teen girl with cash to enter his van and then sexually abusing her.

During the morning of Halloween and Nov. 6, James King, 31, of Arlington Heights, allegedly approached two separate high school-aged girls, on the Northeast side of town, in a black Lexus SUV and enticed each girl with cash.

One of the girls did get into the vehicle and was sexually abused before being dropped off at school, according to police.

King was apprehended on Tuesday following an investigation, police said.

He has been charged with two counts of child abduction and aggravated criminal sex abuse.