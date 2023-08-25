MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of battering a pregnant woman.

On Sunday at around 3:20 a.m., police responded to a 7-Eleven in the 800 block of West Oakton, located in Des Plaines, on the report of a domestic battery at a nearby Mount Prospect apartment complex.

At the scene, officers learned that Antony Hernandez, 33, allegedly battered a pregnant woman multiple times. During the investigation, officers allege that he threatened the woman with a loaded firearm.

Police said cocaine was found on Hernandez during a search.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.