ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested after allegedly attacking a driver and strangling a good Samaritan during a rampage in Arlington Heights.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Arlington Heights police responded to several 911 calls in the area of 2400 South Arlington Heights Road.

Witnesses told officers at the scene that Jeremiah Butler, 30, of Rolling Meadows, allegedly drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

Police allege Butler then entered the vehicle and physically attacked the driver. The driver managed to escape into a passing vehicle.

Several motorists stopped at the scene and attempted to defend people from Butler, police said.

After an attempted carjacking, a good Samaritan, a woman, was allegedly strangled to the point where she lost consciousness. She was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said several motorists intervened during the strangulation and then Butler allegedly stole the woman’s car as police were arriving.

He was taken into custody a short time later.

A Cook County judge denied his pre-trial release. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.