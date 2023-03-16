HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A northwest suburban doctor has been indicted on 13 counts of healthcare fraud, alleging obtaining close to $800,000 in reimbursement for medical services never provided to patients.

Mona Ghosh, a licensed physician who owned and operated Progressive Women’s Healthcare S.C. in Hoffman Estates, allegedly submitted fraudulent claims from February 2018 to April 2022, according to a federal indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Ghosh obtained $796,000 in fraudulent payments from multiple healthcare benefit programs, such as TRICARE and Medicaid, for claims that include:

Telemedicine visits when Ghosh allegedly did not speak to the patient

Office visits and procedures when Ghosh reportedly did not see the patient

Procedures predicated on false diagnosis

Medically unnecessary procedures and tests, including endometrial ablations and laboratory testing

SEE ALSO | Suburban doctor sued over claims of sexual battery, intoxication

“Targeting government and private healthcare programs relied on by the public to maintain their well-being is a serious crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. “In addition to submitting false claims, the allegation that the defendant performed medically unnecessary procedures to enrich herself is particularly disturbing. This office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those who steal from healthcare programs and who needlessly put patients at risk.”

Progressive Women’s Healthcare S.C. in Hoffman Estates has closed permanently.

Anyone who may know a victim of Ghosh is asked to contact the FBI at mg@fbi.gov.