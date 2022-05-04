GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Several students at a Grayslake high school are facing disciplinary action after a Nazi swastika was posted in a school bathroom.

The incident happened Tuesday at Grayslake North High School.

An item appearing to be a red Nazi flag was discovered on a bathroom wall.

District 127 officials said they are not permitted to talk about the specifics, but said there will be consequences to what happened.

“This particular incident is disappointing, saddening.” District 127 Superintendent Dr. Mikkel Storaasli said. “This came from a 9th Grade World History class. These teachers are very concerned about their obligation and responsibility to make sure students understand this.”

The Lake and McHenry County Scanner website reports a letter was sent home to families that stated the item was stolen from a student project in the class.

An internal investigation, video and other evidence were used to identify the students involved.

The school district said several ninth graders will face consequences and said this is also an opportunity to educate. There’s a plan in place to work with Grayslake North’s entire student body, a process being led by the school’s history department.