GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a girl who had just got off a school bus moments earlier.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane.

SEE ALSO: Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district

The victim, who police described as a female student, reported that an unknown man, possibly white or Hispanic, grabbed her and they both fell to the ground.

The victim struck the male offender and ran away. She was uninjured during the incident, police said.

The male suspect was last seen entering an SUV-style vehicle and fleeing south on Milwaukee Avenue. No further description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.