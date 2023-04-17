SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — A South Elgin man appeared in Kane County bond court Monday, and was charged in the stabbing death of his mother.

Michal Wybraniec, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed violence, all of which are Class X felonies in the state of Illinois.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wybraniec allegedly stabbed his 53-year-old mother, Beata Wybraniec, multiple times inside the South Elgin residence they shared in the 200 block of Thornwood Way Sunday.

The state’s attorney’s office said Beata Wybraniec then attempted to flee from her son, but he caught her outside and resumed stabbing her, leading to her death.

Home security footage obtained by WGN captured a black truck stopping in the road as the incident happened, shortly before the driver of the black truck hits the suspect to stop him from getting away.

The home security footage then shows the driver get out of the truck with his own knife, telling the suspect to wait there until police arrived.

If convicted, Wybraniec faces a sentence of between 20-60 years in prison.

Wybraniec’s bail was set at $2 million, with his next court appearance set for 9 a.m., April 26, at the Kane county Judicial Center.