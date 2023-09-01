SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — South Elgin High School students and staff are mourning the loss of two students killed in a car crash in Bartlett.

Police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Route 25 and Keynon Road. Four girls were on their way to school in a Honda Civic, when they collided with a semi-truck.

The truck ended up on its side and the Honda ended up in a corn field.

Fire crews removed the roof of the passenger car to gain access to the girls inside the Honda Civic.

On Friday the Kane County coroner released a statement identifying the victims as 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry and 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell.

The two other girls, along with the truck driver, were injured.

Two memorial sites have been created in honor of the two female victims; one at the scene of the crash and one at the high school.

South Elgin students began their day Friday with a vigil, with all the students huddled together to remember their two classmates.

The school district had social workers and counselors available for emotional support for students, staff and families.