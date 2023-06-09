CHICAGO — Some Metra commuters could see some delays next week due to a railroad tie project.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday – Friday, some riders on Metra’s UP Northwest line could see delays up to 30 minutes between Barrington and Crystal Lake.

Union Pacific, which owns and maintains the three UP Metra lines, is replacing 116,000 ties between Chicago and Harvard. Metra said the replacements are essential and are needed to maintain track speeds and service levels.

At Main Street in Barrington, Metra said Union Pacific will also be performing a grade crossing renewal.

Because there are fewer places for trains to switch between tracks and an older signal system, trains between Barrington and Crystal Lake are expected to have a greater impact.