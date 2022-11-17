Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired during an attempted car theft in Mount Prospect.

Police said the incident happened early Thursday morning in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, two offenders were attempting to steal a vehicle and were interrupted by a homeowner walking their dog. The offenders shot at the homeowner, but no injuries were reported.

The offenders then fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and say there is no current threat to the area.

An investigation is underway.