SKOKIE, Ill.— Lots of post-holiday shoppers were at Old Orchard the day after Christmas for what retailers call Exchange Day.

The National Retail Federation reports 70% of Americans include the day after Christmas in their shopping plans.

That could be even higher this year with the day falling on a Monday, more people have off work.

And stores, knowing a lot of people will be coming in to return and exchange gifts, place a lot of other merchandise on sale.

Holiday sales rose 7.6%, a little more than expected given the inflation shoppers have been facing, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse.

“Every year we go shopping after Christmas Day,” Jasmin Garcia said. “Always nice to use the money mom and dad gave us the day before we go shopping.”

WGN also talked to college students who said shopping on Dec. 26 is a tradition.

The mall has extended holiday hours and is open until 9 p.m. Monday.