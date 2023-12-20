GLENVIEW, Ill. — Four individuals face first-degree murder charges for their involvement in a deadly Glenview apartment complex shooting in August.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Michael Todd Terrace in Glenview on reports of shots fired just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered 16-year-old Jose Guzman-Ezquivel and 19-year-old Carlos Guzman-Ezquivel, who had been shot multiple times.

Jose was pronounced dead at the scene, while Carlos was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. A third victim, a 16-year-old, reportedly suffered a graze wound to his back.

Further investigations showed that Jose Guzman-Ezquivel and Carlos Miranda, 22, of Prospect Heights, were involved in a physical altercation in July. Following the fight, a 15-year-old offender obtained a picture of Jose in order to allegedly identify him and seek revenge for the fight.

On Aug. 19, Miranda and the 15-year-old offender reportedly approached the Guzman-Ezquivel’s outside the Glenview apartment complex and shot Jose several times at close range. While attempting to flee the scene, Carlos Guzman-Ezquivel and the third victim were shot from behind.

Deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office reportedly recovered a cellphone from the scene belonging to the 15-year-old offender.

Through the recovered cellphone data, surveillance footage, and other digital evidence, law enforcement were able to identify Miranda and the 15-year-old involved and two additional offenders, Griselda Martinez, 42, of Itasca and Sergio Patino-Jaime, 19, of Wheeling.

Authorities said they learned Martinez acted as a lookout during the attack, while Patino-Jaime helped dispose of the vehicle used to travel to and from the shooting.

Carlos Miranda (left), Griselda Martinez (center), Sergio Patino-Jaime (right)

Miranda, Martinez, Patino-Jaime, and a 15-year-old have all been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.